Japanese Ambassador Urges Sri Lanka to Embrace Export-Led Growth and Strengthen Ties with Japan and Southeast Asia

Japan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, has called on Sri Lanka to pivot towards an export-oriented industrial model and deepen economic partnerships with Japan and Southeast Asia, warning that the island nation risks missing a critical window of opportunity for Japanese foreign direct investment.

Ambassador Isomata made these remarks while addressing the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka – Japan Business Council (SLJBC), held under the auspices of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce. His address carried a pointed message: Sri Lanka must act decisively or risk being left behind as Japanese investors redirect capital to more competitive regional destinations.

A Call to Look East

The Ambassador urged Sri Lankan policymakers and business leaders to take serious note of the shifting dynamics in global manufacturing and trade, particularly the growing momentum among Japanese companies to diversify their supply chains away from China. Sri Lanka, he argued, is well-positioned to attract a share of this investment — but only if the country demonstrates a credible and stable environment for doing business.

Isomata stressed that Southeast Asia's economic rise offers both a model and an opportunity for Sri Lanka. Countries in the region have successfully leveraged export-driven industrial strategies to achieve sustained growth, and Sri Lanka should study and adopt similar approaches tailored to its own strengths.

A Warning Not to Miss the Moment

A central theme of the Ambassador's address was urgency. He cautioned that Sri Lanka had previously failed to capitalise on waves of Japanese investment that benefited other regional economies, and that repeating this mistake would have serious long-term consequences for the country's economic recovery and growth trajectory.

Sri Lanka is currently navigating a fragile post-crisis recovery following the severe economic downturn of 2022, and attracting high-quality foreign direct investment is widely regarded as essential to sustaining that recovery. Japanese FDI, known for bringing technology transfer, employment generation, and export market access, would be particularly valuable at this juncture.

Strengthening the Sri Lanka–Japan Economic Relationship

Japan has historically been one of Sri Lanka's most significant development partners, contributing through official development assistance, infrastructure financing, and bilateral trade. Ambassador Isomata's remarks reflect a desire to elevate this relationship beyond aid and into the realm of genuine commercial partnership.

Sri Lanka must develop competitive export-oriented industries capable of integrating into regional and global value chains.

Policy consistency and regulatory transparency are essential to attracting and retaining Japanese investors.

Closer engagement with Southeast Asian markets could open new trade and investment corridors for Sri Lankan businesses.

The Sri Lanka – Japan Business Council, which functions under the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, serves as a key platform for fostering business ties between the two countries. Its annual general meeting brings together leading figures from both the private sector and diplomatic community to chart the course of bilateral economic engagement.

Ambassador Isomata's address is expected to renew focus among Sri Lankan policymakers on the importance of crafting a proactive and coherent foreign investment strategy — one that positions the country as a credible partner in Asia's evolving economic landscape.

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