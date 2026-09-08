Sajith Warns Judiciary Concerns Could Undermine Sri Lanka's Foreign Investment Drive

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has raised serious concerns over the state of Sri Lanka's judiciary, warning that perceptions of court interference could damage the country's efforts to attract foreign investment at a critical time in its economic recovery.

A Warning to the Government

Premadasa cautioned that if narratives surrounding "court packing" and "bench fixing" were allowed to take root, the consequences would extend far beyond the legal sphere — striking at the very confidence that overseas investors need before committing capital to the island nation.

"If a perception is created that there is court packing, bench fixing, it's not good for the country," the Opposition Leader stated.

His remarks come at a time when Sri Lanka is actively seeking to rebuild its international credibility following the devastating economic crisis of recent years, which prompted the country to seek an IMF bailout and undertake sweeping structural reforms.

Why Judicial Independence Matters for Investment

Foreign investors consistently cite judicial independence and the rule of law as key factors when evaluating emerging markets. A credible and impartial court system provides the legal certainty that businesses require to protect contracts, resolve disputes, and safeguard assets.

Concerns over judicial integrity can deter foreign direct investment.

International rating agencies and multilateral lenders monitor governance standards closely.

Sri Lanka's ongoing IMF programme requires adherence to good governance benchmarks.

Analysts have long noted that Sri Lanka's recovery trajectory depends not only on fiscal discipline but also on institutional credibility — making the independence of the judiciary a matter of economic urgency, not merely legal principle.

Political Tensions in Focus

The Opposition Leader's comments reflect growing political tensions surrounding the administration's relationship with the country's judicial institutions. While the government has not formally responded to the specific allegations, the remarks have added fresh momentum to an ongoing national conversation about checks and balances in Sri Lanka's democracy.

Premadasa's intervention signals that the opposition intends to hold the ruling administration accountable not just on economic policy, but on the broader governance standards that underpin Sri Lanka's appeal to the international community.

As the country continues its delicate path toward economic stabilisation, observers say the government would do well to take such warnings seriously — the confidence of foreign partners may well hinge on it.

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