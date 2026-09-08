Sri Lanka Railways to Launch Online Season Ticket Service for Private Sector Workers from October 1

Private-sector employees across Sri Lanka will soon be able to purchase railway season tickets through an online platform, with the new service set to go live from October 1, marking a significant step forward in modernising the country's rail travel experience.

A Long-Awaited Convenience for Daily Commuters

For years, Sri Lankan commuters have had to endure lengthy queues at railway stations to secure their monthly season tickets. The upcoming digital system is expected to eliminate much of that inconvenience, allowing workers to apply for and obtain their season tickets from the comfort of their homes or offices.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by Sri Lanka Railways to embrace digital transformation and improve the overall passenger experience, particularly for the thousands of private-sector employees who depend on the national rail network for their daily commute.

What This Means for Commuters

Private-sector employees will be able to apply for railway season tickets online without visiting a station in person.

The service is scheduled to commence on October 1.

The move is aimed at reducing congestion at ticket counters and streamlining the issuance process.

A Step Towards Modernisation

Sri Lanka Railways has been gradually introducing digital services in recent years as part of government-backed efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure. The introduction of online season tickets for private-sector workers is expected to be welcomed by the commuting public, particularly those travelling daily between suburbs and major city centres such as Colombo.

Authorities have encouraged eligible employees to make use of the new system once it becomes operational, noting that it will help ease pressure on station staff while offering a more efficient and time-saving experience for regular rail users.

The shift to online ticketing reflects a growing recognition that public services must evolve to meet the expectations of a digitally connected population.

Further details regarding the registration process, eligible routes, and payment methods are expected to be announced by Sri Lanka Railways ahead of the October 1 launch date.