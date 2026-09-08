Supreme Court Delivers Determination on Media Professionals' Bill, Speaker Informs Parliament

Sri Lanka's Parliament received a significant update regarding proposed media legislation after the Speaker announced the Supreme Court's determination on the Media Professionals' Bill, marking a key step in the bill's legislative journey.

Speaker Tables Supreme Court Ruling

The Speaker of Parliament formally informed the House of the Supreme Court's determination concerning the Media Professionals' Bill, a piece of legislation that has drawn considerable attention from journalists, media organisations, and civil society groups across the country.

The announcement marks a procedural milestone in the progress of the bill, as any legislation in Sri Lanka that raises constitutional questions must be referred to the Supreme Court for examination before it can proceed through Parliament.

A Critical Moment for Media Legislation

The Media Professionals' Bill has been a subject of debate within Sri Lanka's media landscape, with stakeholders closely watching its progression through the legislative process. The Supreme Court's determination will play a decisive role in shaping how the bill moves forward and whether any amendments may be required to bring it in line with the country's constitutional provisions.

Sri Lanka's constitution requires that bills challenged on the grounds of inconsistency with fundamental rights be placed before the Supreme Court within one week of being placed on the Order Paper of Parliament, giving the court a defined window to deliver its ruling.

What Comes Next

With the Supreme Court's determination now formally communicated to Parliament, legislators are expected to consider the court's findings as the bill proceeds through subsequent parliamentary stages. Depending on the nature of the determination, the bill may require revision before it can be passed into law.

Media freedom advocates and journalism bodies are expected to study the Supreme Court's determination carefully, as the outcome carries significant implications for how media professionals are regulated and protected under Sri Lankan law.

Further details on the specific findings contained within the Supreme Court's determination are anticipated to emerge as parliamentary proceedings continue.