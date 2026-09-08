Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Several Sri Lankan Provinces Today

Residents in parts of Sri Lanka have been advised to brace for significant rainfall today, with meteorological authorities warning that certain areas could receive in excess of 75 millimetres of rain.

Affected Regions

The wet conditions are expected to be most pronounced across the Uva, Central and Eastern provinces, as well as the Polonnaruwa district, where showers and thundershowers are forecast to occur at several locations throughout the day.

Public Advisory

Authorities are urging people in the affected areas to remain vigilant as heavy downpours of this magnitude can lead to localised flooding, reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall periods and to stay updated through official weather bulletins.

Rainfall exceeding 75 mm within a short period can pose serious risks to low-lying communities and those living near waterways.

Sri Lanka's inland and hill country regions are particularly susceptible to flash floods and landslides when intense rainfall occurs, making early warnings a critical component of public safety during such weather events.

The public is encouraged to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology and to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety and the safety of their families.

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