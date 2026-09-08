School Principal Nabbed for Demanding Rs. 250,000 Bribe for Student Admission

A principal of a prominent school in the Rumassala area of Unawatuna was taken into custody on Monday (07) after being caught soliciting a bribe of Rs. 250,000 in exchange for securing a student's admission to the institution.

Principal Caught Red-Handed

The arrest was carried out by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), following a complaint lodged against the school head. The principal had allegedly demanded the substantial sum as a corrupt payment to facilitate a child's enrolment at the school, which is considered one of the more reputable educational institutions in the southern coastal region.

Corruption in Education Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again brought the issue of bribery within Sri Lanka's education sector into sharp focus. Parents seeking placements for their children at sought-after schools have long reported facing unofficial demands for payments, a practice that undermines the country's merit-based school admission system.

The accused is a sitting principal of a school in Rumassala, Unawatuna

The bribe demanded amounted to Rs. 250,000

The arrest was conducted by CIABOC officials on Monday, 07

Authorities have urged members of the public who encounter similar corrupt practices within educational institutions to come forward and report such incidents to the relevant anti-corruption bodies without delay.

Sri Lanka's anti-bribery laws carry serious penalties for those found guilty of soliciting or accepting bribes, including imprisonment and disqualification from public office.

The suspect is expected to be produced before the courts, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.