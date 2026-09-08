NPP Vows to Hold Power Until 2050, Dismissing Opposition Criticism

National People's Power (NPP) General Secretary Dr. Nihal Abeysinghe has reaffirmed the ruling party's ambition to remain in power through successive electoral cycles well into the middle of this century, brushing aside opposition claims to the contrary.

Confidence in Future Electoral Victories

Speaking publicly, the Kalutara District parliamentarian expressed strong confidence that the NPP is well-positioned to secure repeated victories in both presidential and parliamentary elections. Dr. Abeysinghe made clear that the party views its current political standing as a foundation for long-term governance, rather than a temporary hold on power.

The General Secretary's remarks come as opposition parties continue to challenge the NPP's grip on the country's political landscape, with critics questioning the party's ability to sustain public support over the coming decades.

Dismissing Opposition Narratives

Dr. Abeysinghe directly countered claims being made by opposition figures, insisting that the electorate remains firmly behind the NPP's vision and leadership. He maintained that the party's policies and performance have resonated with Sri Lankan voters in a manner that positions the NPP for continued dominance at the polls.

The assertion that the NPP intends to retain power until 2050 signals an ambitious long-term political strategy, one that the party's leadership appears committed to articulating publicly as it seeks to consolidate its influence across the island.

Political observers are likely to scrutinise such declarations closely, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex economic and social recovery period that will inevitably shape voter sentiment in elections to come.