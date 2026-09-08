India Set to Tour Sri Lanka for Test Series: Full Schedule Revealed

High-Stakes Test Cricket Returns to Sri Lanka

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka have reason to be excited as India are set to travel to the island nation for a Test series, with the full fixture schedule now confirmed. The tour promises to deliver top-tier Test cricket as two of the sport's most celebrated rivals face off on Sri Lankan soil.

What to Expect

The series is expected to draw massive attention from cricket followers both locally and internationally, given the storied history between the Sri Lanka and India cricket boards. Matches between these two sides have consistently produced some of the most competitive and memorable moments in South Asian cricket.

Key Details

India will tour Sri Lanka for a scheduled Test series.

Fixture dates and venues have been officially confirmed ahead of the series.

The series forms part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Significance for Sri Lankan Cricket

Hosting India for Test cricket is always a landmark occasion for Sri Lanka Cricket. The series not only brings world-class opposition to local grounds but also provides the national side with a vital opportunity to accumulate crucial World Test Championship points.

Test cricket between India and Sri Lanka has historically been fiercely competitive, with both sides capable of producing match-winning performances at home.

Sri Lankan fans are encouraged to follow official announcements from Sri Lanka Cricket for ticketing information, venue confirmations, and broadcast details as the series approaches.

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