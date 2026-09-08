CAL Flags Reform Fatigue as Key Threat to Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's economic turnaround has gained credibility in the eyes of investors and analysts, but a leading capital market firm is sounding the alarm over the risk of slowing momentum in critical reforms that could derail the country's hard-won progress.

A Recovery Built on Discipline

Capital Alliance (CAL), one of Sri Lanka's prominent investment and research firms, has acknowledged that the island nation's economic recovery is on a credible footing, reflecting the results of painful but necessary fiscal adjustments undertaken over the past two years. The country, which suffered its worst economic crisis in modern history in 2022, has steadily rebuilt foreign reserves, stabilised its currency, and restored market confidence through an IMF-backed programme.

Inflation has eased significantly from crisis-era peaks, and the government has managed to maintain primary budget surpluses as required under its extended fund facility agreement with the International Monetary Fund. These achievements have been widely recognised as meaningful indicators of macroeconomic stabilisation.

The Reform Fatigue Warning

However, CAL has cautioned that the very progress made could breed complacency. The firm warned that reform fatigue — a tendency for governments and populations alike to ease up on difficult structural changes once immediate pressure subsides — poses a significant and tangible risk to Sri Lanka's longer-term recovery trajectory.

Sri Lanka's recovery is credible, but sustaining it requires continued commitment to structural reforms rather than resting on early gains.

This warning comes at a politically sensitive time, as Sri Lanka navigates a post-election environment under a new administration. Analysts have noted that newly elected governments often face pressure to ease austerity measures and deliver relief to voters, which can sometimes conflict with the disciplined reform agenda required by international creditors.

Structural Reforms Still Incomplete

CAL's assessment points to several areas where reform implementation remains incomplete or vulnerable to backsliding. These include:

State-owned enterprise restructuring, which has moved slowly despite repeated commitments

Revenue-based fiscal consolidation, requiring sustained improvements in tax collection

Energy sector pricing reforms, which remain politically sensitive

The broader debt restructuring process, which must be concluded and honoured over time

Failure to follow through on these commitments could undermine investor confidence and jeopardise future IMF disbursements, which remain vital to Sri Lanka's balance of payments stability.

Investor Sentiment and the Road Ahead

Despite the cautionary note, CAL's overall assessment suggests that Sri Lanka remains an investable market with improving fundamentals. Foreign investor interest in government securities has picked up, and the Colombo Stock Exchange has reflected greater optimism in recent months.

Economists and market watchers broadly agree with CAL's balanced view — that the foundation is solid, but the work is far from finished. For Sri Lanka to graduate from crisis recovery to sustainable growth, policymakers will need to resist political temptations and stay the course on the reform agenda that brought the country back from the brink.

The coming months are expected to be a critical test of the government's resolve, as it balances public expectations with the obligations of its international commitments.