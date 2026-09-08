Former MP Claims US$22 Million Hong Kong Account Tied to Rajapaksa Era Was Frozen Under Yahapalana Government

Former parliamentarian Ashu Marasinghe has come forward with a serious allegation, claiming that a Hong Kong bank account holding approximately US$22 million and connected to a prominent figure from the Rajapaksa administration was frozen during the tenure of the Yahapalana government.

The Allegation

Marasinghe, speaking publicly on the matter, stated that the account in question was identified and subsequently frozen by authorities while the unity government led by former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was in power. The Yahapalana administration, which came to office in January 2015 on a strong anti-corruption mandate, had pledged to investigate and recover assets allegedly siphoned off during the preceding Rajapaksa years.

Significant Sum at the Centre of Controversy

The alleged account, held at a Hong Kong financial institution, is said to contain funds amounting to around US$22 million. If verified, the sum would represent one of the more notable overseas asset discoveries linked to alleged financial misconduct during the Rajapaksa era. Marasinghe has indicated that the account was connected to a key figure associated with that period of governance, though further details regarding the identity of the account holder have not been fully disclosed.

Context of Post-2015 Asset Recovery Efforts

Following the change of government in 2015, Sri Lankan authorities launched a series of investigations into alleged corruption, money laundering, and illicit financial transfers that were said to have taken place under the previous administration. International cooperation with foreign financial regulators and law enforcement agencies formed a key part of those efforts, with investigators reportedly tracing funds held in overseas accounts across multiple jurisdictions.

The freezing of a significant offshore account would have been considered a landmark step in the broader asset recovery drive that defined much of the Yahapalana government's early agenda.

Political Ramifications

The revelation, if substantiated, is likely to reignite debate over the effectiveness of past anti-corruption investigations and the ultimate fate of any assets that were frozen during that period. Critics have long questioned whether the Yahapalana government followed through adequately on its promises to prosecute those responsible and repatriate funds allegedly taken out of Sri Lanka.

Marasinghe's claims add fresh fuel to ongoing political discussions surrounding accountability for alleged financial wrongdoing during the Rajapaksa administration, a topic that continues to carry significant weight among the Sri Lankan public, particularly in the aftermath of the country's devastating economic crisis in recent years.

No official response from parties directly implicated in the allegation had been issued at the time of reporting. Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed or denied the specific details raised by the former MP.