Two Thai Nationals Caught Smuggling Rs. 51 Million Worth of Drugs Through Bandaranaike International Airport

Two Thai nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after customs and law enforcement officers discovered narcotics valued at approximately Rs. 51 million in their possession, authorities confirmed.

Suspects Apprehended at Point of Entry

The two individuals, both citizens of Thailand, were intercepted by officials during routine screening and inspection procedures at the international airport. The drugs were seized following the detection of suspicious items during the process, leading to the immediate arrest of both suspects.

Significant Drug Haul Uncovered

The total street value of the narcotics recovered from the two Thai nationals has been estimated at Rs. 51 million, representing a significant seizure for Sri Lankan law enforcement. The bust highlights the continued efforts by airport security personnel and relevant authorities to prevent the smuggling of illegal substances through the country's main international gateway.

Investigation Underway

Both suspects are currently in custody as investigations into the matter continue. The relevant authorities are working to determine the origin of the drugs, the intended destination, and whether any wider smuggling network is involved in the operation.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking through its ports of entry, with BIA remaining a key focal point for detection operations. This latest arrest serves as a further demonstration of the vigilance maintained by officials at the airport in combating the illegal drug trade.