CID Arrests Wife Seven Years After Retired Soldier's Abduction and Murder in Kirindiwela

A 49-year-old woman has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the abduction and murder of a retired soldier that took place in Kirindiwela back in 2018, authorities confirmed.

The arrested suspect is believed to be the wife of the deceased serviceman, making the case a deeply troubling domestic crime that went unresolved for several years before investigators closed in on a key suspect.

Cold Case Cracked After Years of Investigation

The CID, which handles complex and high-profile criminal investigations across Sri Lanka, had been pursuing leads in the case since the retired soldier was reported abducted and subsequently killed. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in a matter that had remained open for approximately seven years.

Kirindiwela, a town situated in the Gampaha District of the Western Province, was the scene of the original crime, which at the time drew considerable attention given the victim's background as a former member of the country's armed forces.

Investigations Continue

Authorities have indicated that investigations are ongoing, and further details regarding the circumstances of the murder and any potential accomplices are expected to emerge as the CID continues its inquiries.

The suspect is due to be produced before a magistrate as proceedings move forward in accordance with Sri Lankan law.

Suspect: 49-year-old woman, believed to be the wife of the victim

Victim: A retired Sri Lankan soldier

Crime: Abduction and murder

Location: Kirindiwela, Gampaha District

Year of incident: 2018

Arresting authority: Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

The case serves as a reminder of the CID's continued commitment to pursuing justice in unresolved criminal matters, regardless of the time elapsed since the original offence was committed.