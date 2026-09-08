Namal Rajapaksa Granted Permission to Attend Parliamentary Session

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa has been granted permission to attend a session of Parliament, according to reports emerging from Colombo.

The development marks a notable moment for the former Sports Minister, who has remained a prominent figure in Sri Lankan political circles as the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a key voice within the opposition.

Namal's Parliamentary Presence

Namal Rajapaksa's attendance at the parliamentary session is expected to draw considerable attention, given his standing as one of the more high-profile members of the current opposition bench. His presence in the chamber is likely to be closely watched by both political allies and opponents alike.

The SLPP MP has continued to play an active role in Sri Lankan politics, frequently commenting on government policy and economic matters affecting the island nation.

Political Significance

The granting of permission for Namal to attend Parliament underscores the ongoing dynamics within Sri Lanka's legislative body, where opposition members have been vocal in challenging the policies of the ruling administration.

Further details regarding the specific circumstances surrounding the permission granted to Namal Rajapaksa are expected to emerge as proceedings continue within the House.

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