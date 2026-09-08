Nations Trust Bank Launches Rs 13.8 Billion Rights Issue to Strengthen Capital Base

Nations Trust Bank, one of Sri Lanka's prominent private sector lenders, has announced plans to raise Rs 13.8 billion through a rights issue, in a move aimed at bolstering its capital reserves and supporting future growth ambitions.

Details of the Rights Issue

The bank will offer existing shareholders the opportunity to subscribe to new shares on a pro-rata basis, a common mechanism used by listed companies to raise fresh capital while giving priority to current investors. Rights issues of this scale signal a significant capital strengthening exercise, reflecting the bank's long-term confidence in Sri Lanka's recovering economy.

Capital Adequacy in Focus

Sri Lankan banks have been under increasing pressure to maintain robust capital adequacy ratios in line with regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. A successful rights issue of this magnitude would position Nations Trust Bank more firmly to meet those benchmarks while also expanding its lending capacity across key sectors of the economy.

Broader Economic Context

The fundraising initiative comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years. The banking sector has played a central role in stabilising economic activity, and fresh capital injections are seen as vital to sustaining credit growth and supporting businesses across the island.

Nations Trust Bank's move is expected to draw close attention from institutional and retail investors alike, as it represents one of the more substantial capital market transactions seen in the local banking sector in recent times.

Further details regarding the rights issue pricing, timeline, and subscription terms are anticipated to be disclosed through formal regulatory announcements to the Colombo Stock Exchange in the coming weeks.