Buckle Up: Seat Belt Enforcement on Expressways to Begin September 19, Minister Announces

Wearing seat belts on expressways will become a legal requirement from September 19, Transport and Highways Minister Bimal Rathnayake announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

New Regulation Takes Effect Next Month

Minister Rathnayake made the announcement during a parliamentary session, signalling the government's firm intention to enforce seat belt usage on the country's expressway network. The move is aimed at improving road safety and reducing fatalities on high-speed roads across Sri Lanka.

The regulation will make it compulsory for vehicle occupants travelling on expressways to wear seat belts, with enforcement expected to be carried out by traffic authorities from the designated date.

A Step Towards Safer Roads

Sri Lanka has long grappled with high rates of road accidents and traffic-related fatalities. Authorities and road safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of existing traffic laws as well as the introduction of new measures to protect motorists and passengers.

The expressway seat belt mandate is seen as a meaningful step in that direction, particularly given the higher vehicle speeds typically associated with expressway travel, where the consequences of accidents can be far more severe.

What Motorists Need to Know

The seat belt law on expressways comes into effect on September 19.

All vehicle occupants on expressways will be required to comply.

The announcement was made by Minister Bimal Rathnayake in Parliament.

Motorists are urged to familiarise themselves with the new requirement ahead of the enforcement date and to make seat belt use a standard practice whenever travelling on expressways.

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