Sri Lanka Monitors 47 Vessels After US Issues Warning Over Iranian Ships

Sri Lanka is currently tracking 47 vessels following a formal alert issued by the United States regarding Iranian ships operating in the region, Foreign Minister has confirmed.

US Raises Concern Over Iranian Vessels

The United States government has reached out to Sri Lankan authorities to flag concerns over Iranian vessels, prompting Colombo to take immediate steps to monitor maritime activity in its surrounding waters. The diplomatic communication underscores growing international attention on vessel movements linked to Iran.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister confirmed that the government has taken the US alert seriously and that the relevant authorities are actively keeping a close watch on the situation at sea.

47 Vessels Under Surveillance

According to the Foreign Minister, a total of 47 vessels are currently being monitored by Sri Lankan authorities. The surveillance effort reflects the island nation's commitment to maintaining maritime security and honouring its obligations within the broader international framework.

Sri Lanka is closely monitoring 47 vessels in the wake of the alert received from the United States regarding Iranian ships in the region.

Sri Lanka's Strategic Maritime Position

Located along one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, Sri Lanka occupies a strategically significant position in the Indian Ocean. The country has in recent years faced increasing pressure from global powers to carefully manage the maritime traffic passing through and near its territorial waters.

Authorities have not disclosed specific details about the nature of the concerns raised by Washington or the exact locations of the vessels being tracked, but officials have assured the public that the matter is being handled through appropriate diplomatic and security channels.

The development comes amid heightened global scrutiny of Iranian maritime activities, with several nations cooperating to monitor vessels suspected of involvement in sanctions violations or other irregular activities at sea.