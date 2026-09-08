Sri Lanka Railway Workers to Stage 48-Hour Strike on September 17-18 Over Unresolved Demands

Strike Action Threatens Rail Services Across the Island

Sri Lanka's railway trade unions have announced a 48-hour work stoppage scheduled for September 17 and 18, warning that industrial action will proceed unless their demands are addressed by authorities.

The unions cited persistent administrative issues within the railway sector as the driving force behind the planned strike, which is expected to cause significant disruption to passenger and freight services across the country.

Two Key Demands Behind the Walkout

The strike has been called over two specific demands that union representatives say have gone unresolved despite repeated attempts to engage with railway management and relevant government officials. The unions have indicated that failure to receive satisfactory responses prior to the strike date will leave them with no option but to proceed with the action.

Commuters who rely on the national rail network for their daily travel are being urged to make alternative arrangements ahead of the two-day stoppage, as services are expected to be severely affected or suspended entirely during the period.

Pressure Mounts on Authorities to Resolve Dispute

The announcement adds to growing pressure on transport authorities and the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with railway workers. Trade union actions in the railway sector have historically caused widespread inconvenience to the travelling public, particularly those commuting between Colombo and other major cities.

It remains to be seen whether officials will move swiftly to negotiate with union leaders before the September 17 deadline in order to avert the disruption.

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