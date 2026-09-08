Sri Lanka Cabinet Greenlights Landmark Legislation to Combat Organised Crime

Government Takes Bold Step Against Criminal Networks

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a new bill specifically designed to crack down on organised crime, marking a significant shift in the country's legislative approach to tackling large-scale criminal activity.

The move signals the government's growing determination to address the threat posed by structured criminal networks operating within and beyond the island's borders. Organised crime, which encompasses a broad range of illegal enterprises including drug trafficking, extortion, and money laundering, has long been identified as a pressing challenge for law enforcement authorities in Sri Lanka.

What the Approval Means

Cabinet approval clears the path for the proposed legislation to move forward through the parliamentary process. Once enacted, the bill is expected to provide authorities with stronger legal tools to identify, prosecute, and dismantle organised criminal networks more effectively than existing laws currently allow.

Sri Lanka's current legal framework has frequently been criticised as inadequate when dealing with sophisticated criminal enterprises that operate across multiple jurisdictions and exploit gaps in the law to evade accountability.

A Timely Intervention

The approval comes at a time when concerns over gang-related violence, narcotics networks, and underworld activity have intensified among the public and policymakers alike. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly called for updated legislation that reflects the evolving and increasingly complex nature of organised criminal operations.

The new bill is anticipated to introduce specific provisions that directly target the structures and financing mechanisms that allow criminal organisations to function and grow.

Next Steps

The bill will now be presented before Parliament, where it will undergo debate and scrutiny before being passed into law. Legal experts and civil society groups are expected to closely monitor its provisions to ensure that expanded enforcement powers are balanced with adequate safeguards for civil liberties.

Sri Lankan citizens and watchdog organisations will be watching the legislative process carefully, as the country looks to strengthen its institutions and restore public confidence in the rule of law.