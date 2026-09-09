Sri Lanka Dramatically Increases Penalties for Child Labour Under Landmark New Law

Amended legislation signals stronger commitment to protecting vulnerable workers

Speaker of Parliament Jagath Wickramaratne has officially certified the Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children (Amendment) Bill, marking a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's efforts to combat child labour and strengthen protections for its most vulnerable workers.

Tenfold increase in fines

The newly enacted amendment introduces a dramatic tenfold increase in financial penalties for those found guilty of employing child labour. Fines that previously stood at Rs. 10,000 have now been raised to Rs. 100,000, reflecting the government's intention to treat violations with far greater seriousness than before.

Authorities and child rights advocates have long argued that the previous penalty levels were insufficient to deter employers from exploiting children, and the revised figures are expected to serve as a more credible deterrent across industries.

Why this matters for Sri Lanka

Child labour remains a concern in several sectors across the country, particularly in agriculture, domestic service, and informal trade. Critics of the old legislation had pointed out that the nominal fines did little to discourage unscrupulous employers, effectively allowing the practice to persist with minimal financial consequence.

The amendment is widely seen as a step in the right direction, aligning Sri Lanka more closely with international labour standards championed by bodies such as the International Labour Organization.

Broader protections under the Act

The Employment of Women, Young Persons and Children Act governs the working conditions and rights of some of the country's most at-risk groups. The amendment reinforces the legal framework surrounding:

The minimum age requirements for employment

Restrictions on hazardous work for young persons

Penalties applicable to employers found in violation of the law

The certification of this bill by the Speaker gives it the full force of law, and enforcement agencies are now expected to apply the updated penalty structure in any future prosecutions.

Child rights organisations operating in Sri Lanka have broadly welcomed the move, urging the relevant authorities to now focus on rigorous enforcement to ensure the law delivers meaningful change on the ground rather than remaining merely on paper.