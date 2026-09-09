Alleged Mastermind Behind Rs. 800 Million Thalawathugoda Agency Heist Taken Into Custody

Sri Lanka Police have arrested the alleged mastermind and getaway driver responsible for orchestrating the audacious Rs. 800 million robbery that targeted a tourism and foreign employment agency in Thalawathugoda, authorities confirmed.

High-Value Heist Shakes Colombo Suburbs

The brazen theft, which saw criminals make off with an estimated Rs. 800 million from the agency premises, sent shockwaves through the Thalawathugoda area and prompted an intensive island-wide manhunt by law enforcement agencies.

Investigators worked diligently in the days following the incident, piecing together evidence and tracking the movements of those believed to be behind the carefully planned operation.

Key Suspects Apprehended

Police have now confirmed the arrest of two individuals considered central to the crime — the person alleged to have masterminded the entire operation, as well as the driver who is believed to have facilitated the getaway following the robbery.

The arrests represent a significant breakthrough in the investigation, with authorities indicating that the suspects were identified through a combination of surveillance intelligence and ground-level detective work.

Investigation Ongoing

While the apprehension of the alleged ringleader and driver marks a major development, police have indicated that further investigations are underway to determine whether additional individuals were involved in planning or executing the heist.

The robbery targeted a tourism and foreign employment agency in Thalawathugoda

The estimated value of the stolen funds stands at Rs. 800 million

The alleged mastermind and getaway driver have both been taken into custody

Authorities continue to investigate the full extent of involvement by other parties

The case has drawn considerable public attention given the enormous sum involved and the apparent level of planning behind the robbery. Police have urged anyone with additional information relating to the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.