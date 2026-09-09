Sri Lanka Marks a Decade Free from Malaria and Tetanus as World Takes Notice

Sri Lanka is celebrating a landmark public health achievement, earning international recognition for maintaining a full decade free from both malaria and maternal and neonatal tetanus — a milestone that underscores the island nation's long-standing commitment to robust healthcare and disease prevention.

A Testament to Decades of Public Health Investment

The dual recognition places Sri Lanka among a select group of nations that have successfully sustained the elimination of two of the world's historically most burdensome infectious diseases. Health authorities and global organisations have acknowledged the achievement as the result of sustained, coordinated efforts spanning government policy, community outreach, and frontline medical services.

Malaria, once a significant public health concern across many parts of the country, was officially eliminated through rigorous vector control programmes, widespread screening, and timely treatment initiatives. Sri Lanka received its malaria-free certification from the World Health Organization in 2016, and the country has since maintained that status without interruption.

Protecting Mothers and Newborns

Maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination reflects equally impressive progress in maternal healthcare. Ensuring clean delivery practices, expanding immunisation coverage, and strengthening antenatal care services across both urban and rural communities have been central to keeping this deadly condition at bay.

Health experts note that sustaining such eliminations over ten consecutive years is considerably more challenging than achieving them in the first instance, requiring constant vigilance, continued investment, and uninterrupted surveillance systems.

A Model for the Region

Sri Lanka's achievement has drawn admiration from regional neighbours and global health bodies alike, with many pointing to the country as a model for how low-to-middle income nations can achieve and maintain high health standards through consistent policy commitment.

Ten uninterrupted years free from locally transmitted malaria cases

Sustained elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus through expanded immunisation and safe birthing practices

International recognition affirming the effectiveness of Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure

Sri Lanka's success demonstrates that with the right strategies and long-term commitment, even the most vulnerable populations can be protected from preventable diseases.

As Sri Lanka navigates ongoing economic challenges, this recognition serves as a powerful reminder of the nation's capacity to deliver meaningful results in public welfare — and of the critical importance of continuing to protect and invest in the country's healthcare system for generations to come.