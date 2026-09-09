World Marks International Day to Protect Education from Attack

A Global Call to Safeguard the Right to Learn

Today, the world observes the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, a United Nations-designated day aimed at raising awareness about the devastating impact of armed conflict and violence on education systems, students, and teachers across the globe.

Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2020, the day serves as a solemn reminder that schools, universities, and other educational institutions must remain safe spaces — free from military use, bombardment, and targeted violence, even in times of war and civil unrest.

Why This Day Matters

Millions of children and young people around the world are denied access to education due to ongoing conflicts. Schools are bombed, teachers are threatened, and students are forced to flee their classrooms, often with no guarantee of ever returning. This day draws international attention to those realities and calls on governments, armed groups, and the global community to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Attacks on education deprive children of their fundamental right to learn.

Such attacks have long-term consequences for national development and social stability.

Schools used for military purposes become legitimate targets, putting children at severe risk.

Relevance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, which endured nearly three decades of civil war, understands firsthand the toll that armed conflict can take on education. During those years, countless schools in conflict-affected regions were damaged, displaced, or shut down entirely, leaving generations of children without consistent schooling.

As the country continues its post-war recovery and reconciliation efforts, the spirit of this international observance resonates deeply. Ensuring that every child — regardless of ethnicity, region, or background — has access to quality, uninterrupted education remains a cornerstone of lasting peace and national progress.

A Shared Responsibility

Education is not a privilege to be suspended during times of crisis — it is a right that must be protected precisely because of those crises.

Governments, civil society organisations, and international bodies are urged on this day to strengthen commitments to the Safe Schools Declaration, an intergovernmental political commitment that provides practical guidance on protecting education during armed conflict.

As Sri Lanka looks toward a more inclusive and peaceful future, today serves as a timely opportunity to reaffirm the nation's dedication to protecting every child's right to learn, grow, and thrive in safety.