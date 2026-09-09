Lankan MP Calls on Parliament to Urgently Pass Under-16 Social Media Ban

Musthapha Sounds Alarm Over Children's Online Safety

Member of Parliament Faiszer Musthapha has called on Parliament to accelerate the passage of legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, citing serious concerns about the dangers posed to young Sri Lankans in the digital space.

A Pressing Call for Legislative Action

Addressing Parliament, Musthapha stressed the urgency of enacting such a law without further delay, warning that the consequences of inaction could be severe for the country's younger generation. The MP's appeal reflects a growing concern among lawmakers and child welfare advocates about the unchecked exposure of minors to social media content.

Growing Global Trend

Sri Lanka would not be alone in taking such a step. Several countries have already moved to regulate or restrict minors' access to social media platforms, recognising the psychological and social risks associated with early and unregulated use. Proponents argue that such legislation is essential to:

Protect children from cyberbullying and online predators

Reduce the mental health impact of social media on developing minds

Prevent exposure to harmful or age-inappropriate content

Encourage healthier offline habits among young people

Parliament Asked to Prioritise the Bill

Musthapha's push signals a desire to see the proposed ban move swiftly through parliamentary proceedings, rather than languishing in legislative queues. With digital device usage among Sri Lankan children rising sharply in the post-pandemic era, supporters of the ban argue the need for protective regulation has never been more critical.

MP Musthapha urged Parliament to treat this as a priority matter, warning of severe consequences if meaningful action on children's social media exposure continues to be postponed.

It remains to be seen how quickly Parliament will respond to the call, but the proposal is expected to spark broader debate on digital rights, parental responsibility, and the role of the state in safeguarding the wellbeing of Sri Lanka's youth.