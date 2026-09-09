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Two Suspects Nabbed in Connection With Murder of Young Man in Thalathuoya

09 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
3 Comments
Two Suspects Nabbed in Connection With Murder of Young Man in Thalathuoya

Police in Thalathuoya have taken two individuals into custody following the murder of a 29-year-old man from the Bawlana area, authorities confirmed.

The victim, a young resident of the Bawlana locality, had been reported missing before investigators were able to establish that a murder had taken place. The arrest of the two suspects marks a significant development in the case.

Thalathuoya Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing, as officers work to piece together the sequence of events that led to the young man's death.

Further details regarding the identities of the suspects and the motive behind the crime are expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses. The suspects are currently in police custody pending further legal proceedings.

Authorities have urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist police with their inquiries.

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D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 09 Sep 2026

29 years only, so sad. what happened exactly anyone know

C
Chamara Dissanayake 09 Sep 2026

good they caught them fast, but will they actually get punished properly

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 09 Sep 2026

thats the real question no, courts will drag it for years

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