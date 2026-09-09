Sahasdhanavi Power Project Seals BOI Deal Worth Over US$ 291 Million in Major Energy Investment

Sri Lanka's energy sector has received a significant boost with the Sahasdhanavi Power Project formally securing an agreement with the Board of Investment (BOI), representing a substantial foreign investment commitment of US$ 291.19 million.

A Landmark Agreement for Sri Lanka's Power Sector

The signing of the BOI agreement marks a pivotal milestone for the Sahasdhanavi Power Project, cementing its status as one of the more significant energy investments to enter Sri Lanka in recent times. The deal signals growing investor confidence in the island nation's power generation landscape as the country continues its efforts to stabilise and expand its energy infrastructure.

Investment Scale and Economic Impact

The investment, valued at US$ 291.19 million, is expected to have far-reaching implications for Sri Lanka's energy capacity and economic development. Projects of this magnitude typically generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities while contributing to improved power generation reliability across the country.

Total investment commitment: US$ 291.19 million

Agreement formalised with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka

Project positioned within Sri Lanka's broader energy sector development agenda

BOI's Role in Attracting Strategic Investment

The Board of Investment continues to play a central role in facilitating large-scale foreign and domestic investments into Sri Lanka, particularly in critical infrastructure sectors such as energy. The Sahasdhanavi agreement reflects ongoing efforts to draw meaningful capital into the country as Sri Lanka navigates its post-crisis economic recovery.

Energy sector investments of this scale are considered essential to Sri Lanka's long-term development goals, supporting both industrial growth and improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens through more stable and accessible power supply.

The formalisation of the BOI agreement with the Sahasdhanavi Power Project represents a concrete step forward in Sri Lanka's ambition to strengthen its power generation capacity through strategic private sector participation.

Further details regarding the project's timeline, operational scope, and projected energy output are expected to be disclosed as the development progresses through its subsequent stages.