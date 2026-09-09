Colombo Marathon 2026 Set to Unite Over 5,000 Runners at Iconic Galle Face Green

One of Sri Lanka's most anticipated sporting events is gearing up for a landmark edition, with more than 5,000 athletes expected to converge on Colombo for the Colombo Marathon 2026, scheduled to take place on September 13 at the iconic Galle Face Green.

A Major Milestone for Sri Lankan Athletics

The event is poised to be one of the largest mass participation running events the country has seen, drawing competitors from across Sri Lanka and beyond to the capital's most celebrated seafront promenade. The scale of the turnout reflects the growing enthusiasm for distance running among Sri Lankans of all ages and fitness levels.

Galle Face Green as the Centrepiece

The choice of Galle Face Green as the venue adds a distinctive character to the marathon, offering runners a visually stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean as they compete. The location is widely regarded as the heart of Colombo's public life, making it a fitting stage for an event of this magnitude.

What to Expect

Over 5,000 registered athletes anticipated to participate

The event is scheduled for September 13, 2026

Galle Face Green, Colombo, will serve as the central venue

With months still to go before race day, organisers are expected to release further details regarding registration, race categories, and logistics in the coming weeks. Athletics enthusiasts and casual runners alike are encouraged to mark the date and prepare for what promises to be a memorable occasion on Sri Lanka's sporting calendar.

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