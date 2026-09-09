Underworld Suspect 'Konda Ranji' Nabbed by CID Following Deportation from Dubai

A suspected underworld figure known as "Konda Ranji" has been taken into custody by Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) following his deportation from Dubai, authorities confirmed.

The suspect, identified as Ranjith Kumara, was arrested by CID officers upon his return to the island after being deported by UAE authorities. The circumstances surrounding his initial departure from Sri Lanka and his subsequent deportation from Dubai have drawn significant attention from law enforcement.

A Wanted Figure Returns to Sri Lanka

Ranjith Kumara, who goes by the alias "Konda Ranji," had been on the radar of Sri Lankan law enforcement prior to his arrest. His deportation from Dubai presented authorities with the opportunity to detain him as soon as he set foot back on Sri Lankan soil.

The CID, which handles high-profile criminal investigations in Sri Lanka, moved swiftly to take the suspect into custody following coordination with immigration and relevant security agencies.

Part of Broader Crackdown on Organised Crime

The arrest is seen as part of ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to clamp down on organised crime networks and individuals with alleged underworld connections who attempt to evade justice by fleeing abroad.

Authorities have in recent years intensified operations targeting suspected criminal figures who use foreign countries as safe havens, working in tandem with international law enforcement bodies and immigration authorities to ensure such individuals are brought back to face the law.

Further investigations into Ranjith Kumara's alleged criminal activities are expected to be carried out by the CID in the days ahead. No additional details regarding the specific charges he may face have been officially disclosed at this stage.

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