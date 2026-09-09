Roar Global Launches Sri Lanka's First AI Gateway, Unlocking 200+ Models for Local Developers

A landmark moment for Sri Lanka's technology sector

Sri Lanka's digital landscape has taken a significant step forward with Roar Global announcing the launch of Roar AI, the country's first artificial intelligence gateway. The platform brings together more than 200 frontier and open-source AI models under a single, locally hosted infrastructure — a development that promises to transform how Sri Lankan developers and businesses access and deploy AI technology.

What Roar AI offers

At its core, Roar AI serves as a centralised gateway that aggregates a vast library of both cutting-edge frontier models and community-driven open-source alternatives. By hosting this infrastructure locally, the platform addresses longstanding challenges Sri Lankan developers have faced when relying on overseas AI services, including latency issues, data sovereignty concerns, and the complexities of foreign payment systems.

Access to over 200 AI models through a single unified platform

Locally hosted infrastructure designed for the Sri Lankan market

Support for both frontier and open-source AI models

A strategic move for the local tech ecosystem

The introduction of a homegrown AI gateway is widely seen as a milestone for Sri Lanka's growing technology industry. Local developers have historically had to navigate fragmented access to global AI tools, often at considerable cost and with limited local support. Roar AI's centralised approach aims to lower those barriers substantially.

Roar Global's initiative signals a broader ambition to position Sri Lanka as a competitive player in the regional AI and technology space.

Broader implications for Sri Lanka's digital future

The launch arrives at a time when governments and private sectors across South and Southeast Asia are racing to build AI capabilities. Sri Lanka's technology community has been calling for greater investment in digital infrastructure, and Roar AI represents a concrete response to that demand. With locally managed servers and a comprehensive model library, the platform could serve not only individual developers but also startups, enterprises, and public sector organisations looking to integrate AI into their operations.

Roar Global, known for its media and digital ventures in Sri Lanka, appears to be making a decisive pivot into the AI infrastructure space — a move that industry observers will be watching closely in the months ahead.