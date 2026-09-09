Sri Lanka Denies Presence of Iranian Vessels in Its Waters

Sri Lanka has officially clarified that there are no Iranian ships currently operating within its territorial waters, dismissing circulating claims to the contrary.

The clarification came as questions emerged regarding the alleged presence of Iranian naval or commercial vessels in Sri Lankan maritime zones, prompting authorities to set the record straight with a firm and unambiguous statement.

Official Position

Sri Lankan authorities moved swiftly to address the speculation, confirming that no Iranian vessels have been identified or are present within the country's waters at this time. The statement was intended to prevent misinformation from spreading further and to reassure both domestic and international observers.

Maritime Sensitivity

Sri Lanka's strategic location in the Indian Ocean has long made its territorial waters a subject of regional and international interest. The island nation has historically maintained a careful balancing act in its foreign and maritime relations, particularly as major powers pay close attention to naval activity across the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Any suggestion of Iranian maritime presence near Sri Lankan shores carries geopolitical weight, given the heightened international scrutiny surrounding Iran's naval movements across the region.

Commitment to Transparency

By issuing this clarification, Sri Lanka reaffirmed its commitment to transparency in matters concerning its sovereign maritime territory. Officials signalled that the country continues to monitor its waters closely and will communicate openly on matters of national and regional significance.

No further details were provided regarding the origin of the claims that prompted the official response.