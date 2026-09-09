Two Sri Lankans Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport with Rs. 53 Million Worth of Kush Drug

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after authorities discovered a haul of the synthetic drug Kush valued at approximately Rs. 53 million in their possession, officials confirmed.

Suspects Caught at Point of Entry

The suspects were apprehended by airport security and law enforcement officers during routine screening and inspection procedures at BIA, one of the country's primary entry and exit points. The sizeable drug cache was uncovered during the process, prompting an immediate arrest of both individuals.

Kush, a potent synthetic cannabinoid that has gained alarming notoriety across South Asia in recent years, has increasingly been intercepted by Sri Lankan authorities at border points. The drug is known for its devastating effects on users and has been linked to a surge in substance abuse cases across the region.

A Growing Drug Threat

The seizure underscores the continued efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to clamp down on drug trafficking through the country's international gateways. Authorities have repeatedly warned that synthetic drugs such as Kush pose a grave and escalating public health threat.

Two Sri Lankan nationals were taken into custody at BIA

The estimated street value of the seized Kush stands at Rs. 53 million

The arrest was made during standard airport screening procedures

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate in connection with the drug trafficking charges. Investigations into the case are ongoing, with authorities looking into the possible network behind the smuggling attempt.

Kush has emerged as one of the most dangerous synthetic drugs circulating in Sri Lanka, with law enforcement agencies intensifying operations to prevent its spread across the country.

This latest bust at BIA serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by international drug trafficking networks and the vigilance required to protect Sri Lanka's borders from the flow of illicit substances.