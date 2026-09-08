Sri Lankan Court Orders Destruction of 8,500 Counterfeit Bottles in Avissawella Brand Fraud Case
The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has successfully prosecuted a company based in Seethawaka, Avissawella, after it was found to be producing goods under a false brand name, with a court ordering the destruction of 8,500 bottles linked to the fraudulent operation.
Legal Action Against Company Director
The CAA filed legal action against both the company and its Director following an investigation that uncovered the unlawful use of a brand name the business had no right to use. The case highlights growing concerns over counterfeit and misbranded consumer products circulating within Sri Lanka's market.
Court Orders Destruction of Stock
Following the conclusion of legal proceedings, the court issued an order for the destruction of all 8,500 bottles that had been produced using the false brand identity. The ruling sends a firm message to manufacturers who attempt to deceive consumers and legitimate brand owners through fraudulent labelling practices.
CAA Reaffirms Consumer Protection Mandate
The Consumer Affairs Authority reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Sri Lankan consumers from deceptive trade practices. Authorities urged members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing products and to report any suspicious goods to the relevant regulatory bodies.
- The company was located in the Seethawaka area of Avissawella
- A total of 8,500 bottles were ordered to be destroyed by the court
- Both the company and its Director faced legal proceedings brought by the CAA
- The offence involved the use of a brand name without authorisation
This case serves as a reminder that Sri Lanka's consumer protection framework is actively enforced, and businesses found engaging in deceptive practices face serious legal consequences including the destruction of illegally produced stock.
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only 8500 bottles? must be way more they didnt catch
exactly, this is just the tip brother