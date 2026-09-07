Supreme Court Grants Yoshitha Rajapaksa Permission to Withdraw Appeal

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has granted permission to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to withdraw an appeal he had previously filed before the court.

The development marks a significant procedural step in the legal proceedings surrounding Yoshitha, who has faced scrutiny through the judicial system in recent years.

The Supreme Court accepted the withdrawal request without objection, effectively bringing that particular appeal to a close. The decision allows the matter to be resolved without a full hearing on the merits of the original appeal.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, a former naval officer and son of the influential Rajapaksa political family, has been at the centre of various legal proceedings in Sri Lanka. His cases have drawn considerable public attention given the prominent profile of his family in national politics.

The withdrawal of the appeal signals that the legal team representing Yoshitha opted not to pursue the matter further at the Supreme Court level, though the specific grounds or circumstances prompting the decision were not immediately detailed in court proceedings made available to the public.

Sri Lanka's judiciary has continued to process a range of high-profile cases involving public figures, and this latest development is expected to be closely watched by political observers and members of the public alike.

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