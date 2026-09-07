Highway Ministry Exposes Alleged 99-Year Welipenna Service Area Lease for Just Rs. 10,000 Annually

Transport Minister Raises Alarm Over Controversial Long-Term Lease Deal

Transport, Highways and Urban Development Minister Bimal Rathnayake has made a startling revelation regarding the Welipenna service area along the Southern Expressway, alleging that the property was leased out for a period of 99 years at the remarkably low rate of just Rs. 10,000 per year.

A Deal That Raises Serious Questions

The disclosure has sent shockwaves through political and business circles, with many questioning how a prime piece of commercial real estate along one of Sri Lanka's busiest expressways could have been handed over under such terms. The Welipenna service area, situated along the Southern Expressway, serves thousands of motorists daily and is considered a strategically valuable location for commercial activity.

Minister Rathnayake brought the matter to public attention, suggesting that the agreement represents a significant loss to the state and warrants immediate scrutiny. The terms of the lease — stretching nearly a century at a nominal annual fee — have drawn sharp criticism from those who argue that state assets must be managed transparently and in the best interest of the Sri Lankan public.

Calls for Accountability

The revelation adds to growing concerns over the management of expressway infrastructure and associated commercial properties in the country. Critics argue that such arrangements deprive the government of substantial revenue that could otherwise be directed toward public services and infrastructure development.

The Minister's disclosure is expected to prompt calls for a formal investigation into how the lease agreement was structured, who authorised it, and whether proper procurement and valuation procedures were followed at the time of signing.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with economic recovery, public scrutiny of state asset management has intensified, and cases such as this are likely to fuel further debate in Parliament and among civil society groups in the weeks ahead.