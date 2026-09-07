Colombo Court Refuses CID Bid to Restrict Dilantha Malagamuwa's Travel

The Colombo Magistrate's Court has turned down a request made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to impose an overseas travel ban on prominent motorsport personality Dilantha Malagamuwa, in a significant ruling that has drawn public attention.

The CID had approached the court seeking to restrict Malagamuwa from travelling abroad as part of an ongoing investigation, however the magistrate declined to grant the request, allowing the well-known racing driver and public figure to retain his freedom of movement.

Court Declines CID Application

The application was heard before the Colombo Magistrate's Court, which considered the submissions placed before it by the CID before arriving at its decision to reject the travel restriction request. The ruling means that no legal impediment currently prevents Malagamuwa from leaving the country.

Dilantha Malagamuwa is one of Sri Lanka's most recognised motorsport figures, having represented the country in international rallying competitions and built a high public profile over many years in the sport.

Investigation Continues

While the court refused the travel ban application, it is understood that the CID's broader investigation into the matter remains ongoing. The rejection of this particular request does not signal the conclusion of the inquiry.

Further developments in the case are expected as investigators continue their work, and the courts are likely to be called upon again should the CID seek additional legal measures in connection with the investigation.