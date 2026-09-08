CA Sri Lanka Launches Language School to Equip Professionals for Global Success

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka) has taken a significant step towards equipping local professionals with the multilingual skills needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy, with the establishment of its School of Business Languages.

Bridging the Language Gap in Professional Life

The new School of Business Languages is designed to address a growing demand among Sri Lankan professionals for strong language competencies that go beyond technical expertise. In today's competitive international landscape, the ability to communicate effectively across linguistic boundaries has become an essential professional asset.

CA Sri Lanka's initiative recognises that proficiency in business languages can open doors to wider career opportunities, stronger international partnerships, and greater participation in the global marketplace for Sri Lankan professionals across all industries.

Empowering a Workforce Ready for the World

The school aims to deliver structured, professionally oriented language programmes tailored specifically to the needs of business and finance professionals. By integrating language training within a respected professional institution, CA Sri Lanka seeks to provide a credible and practical pathway for working adults looking to sharpen their communication skills.

The move is seen as a timely and forward-thinking response to the evolving demands placed on Sri Lanka's workforce, particularly as the country works to strengthen its economic ties with international markets and attract foreign investment.

A Strategic Vision for Professional Development

CA Sri Lanka has long been regarded as a cornerstone institution in the development of the country's accounting and finance professionals. The launch of the School of Business Languages represents a broadening of that mission — one that acknowledges the multifaceted nature of modern professional success.

With this initiative, the institute underscores its commitment to nurturing well-rounded professionals capable of competing and collaborating on a world stage, ensuring that Sri Lanka's talent pool remains relevant, adaptable, and globally competitive.