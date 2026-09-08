Sri Lanka Maps Out Strategic Roadmap to Drive Drone Technology Development and Commerce

Government moves to position Sri Lanka as a hub for unmanned aerial technology

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Science and Technology is working to establish a comprehensive strategic framework aimed at advancing the development, standardisation, testing, and commercialisation of drone technology across the island nation.

The initiative signals a significant step forward in the government's ambition to harness emerging technologies for economic growth and industrial advancement, placing drones at the centre of a forward-looking national agenda.

A structured approach to an emerging sector

The strategic plan is expected to provide clear direction for stakeholders across both the public and private sectors, creating a structured pathway for the responsible and productive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Sri Lanka.

Among the key pillars of the framework are efforts to:

Establish technical standards for the design and operation of drone systems

Create dedicated testing environments to validate drone capabilities

Facilitate the commercialisation of locally developed drone technologies

Encourage innovation and investment within the sector

Why this matters for Sri Lanka

Drone technology is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, from agriculture and logistics to disaster management and surveillance. For Sri Lanka, a well-defined national strategy could unlock significant opportunities, enabling local entrepreneurs, researchers, and businesses to compete in a fast-growing global market.

The move also reflects a broader government push to modernise Sri Lanka's technology ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported solutions by nurturing homegrown innovation.

Looking ahead

As the Ministry of Science and Technology finalises the strategic framework, industry observers and technology advocates will be watching closely to see how the plan translates into actionable policy, regulatory clarity, and tangible support for those operating within the drone space.

Further details on the scope and timeline of the framework are expected to be released as the planning process progresses.