Shavendra Silva Denies War Crimes Label, Defends Role in Ending Sri Lanka's Civil War

Retired General Shavendra Silva, who served as both Army Commander and Chief of Defence Staff, has firmly rejected allegations of war crimes, insisting that he acted in service of his country during the final and most brutal phase of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war.

Silva, a controversial figure who has faced sustained international scrutiny over the conduct of military operations during the closing stages of the conflict against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), pushed back strongly against the characterisation of his actions as criminal.

"I am not a war criminal. I fought for my country," Silva stated, drawing a clear distinction between acts of warfare carried out in defence of national sovereignty and the serious legal classification of war crimes under international law.

A Career Defined by Controversy

Shavendra Silva rose to prominence as the commanding officer of the 58th Division, the frontline military unit credited with playing a decisive role in defeating the LTTE in May 2009. While the Sri Lankan government and many in the country hailed the military's campaign as a heroic liberation, international human rights bodies and United Nations investigators raised grave concerns about civilian casualties during the final offensive.

The United Nations and several Western governments, including the United States, have previously imposed restrictions or travel bans on Silva based on those allegations. The US State Department had barred him and his immediate family members from entering the country, citing credible reports of gross violations of human rights.

Longstanding Denials

Silva has consistently maintained that the Sri Lankan military acted within the bounds of legitimate warfare and that the army's primary objective was to rescue civilians held as human shields by the LTTE leadership. He and successive Sri Lankan governments have argued that international criticism fails to fully account for the ruthless tactics employed by the Tamil Tigers during the final battle.

Supporters of the retired general argue that those who led the military campaign should be celebrated rather than condemned, pointing to the end of nearly three decades of conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives on all sides.

Unresolved Accountability Questions

Despite repeated commitments by Sri Lanka to various United Nations Human Rights Council sessions, a credible domestic accountability mechanism for alleged wartime abuses has yet to be established. Human rights organisations continue to press for an independent international investigation, a demand that successive Sri Lankan administrations have resisted.

For many Tamil families who lost loved ones in the final months of the war, Silva's denials offer little comfort. Advocacy groups representing the Tamil diaspora and survivors have long called for justice, arguing that the full scale of civilian deaths in the Vanni region has never been independently verified or officially acknowledged.

The debate over accountability for the final stages of the civil war remains one of the most politically sensitive and unresolved chapters in modern Sri Lankan history, with Silva's latest remarks unlikely to satisfy either his critics at home or those watching from the international community.

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