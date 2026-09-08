Central Bank Scoops Up Over Half a Billion Dollars in August as Rupee Strengthens

Sri Lanka's Central Bank purchased a substantial US$579 million from the foreign exchange market during August, capitalising on a period of notable appreciation in the value of the Sri Lankan rupee, according to recent data.

Building Reserves Amid Favourable Conditions

The move reflects the Central Bank's strategy of accumulating foreign currency reserves when market conditions prove favourable. A stronger rupee creates an opportune window for monetary authorities to step in as buyers, absorbing excess dollar supply without placing undue downward pressure on the local currency.

The purchase of US$579 million in a single month represents a significant intervention, underlining the Central Bank's commitment to rebuilding its foreign reserves — a critical priority as Sri Lanka continues its journey of economic recovery following the severe financial crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022.

Rupee Appreciation a Positive Signal

The rupee's appreciation during August has been widely regarded as an encouraging indicator of stabilising economic fundamentals. Improved foreign exchange inflows, driven by factors such as tourism earnings, worker remittances, and renewed investor confidence, have contributed to the currency's firmer footing.

Rebuilding foreign reserves remains one of the key benchmarks tied to Sri Lanka's ongoing International Monetary Fund programme, making consistent reserve accumulation both a practical and symbolic measure of the country's economic progress.

Cautious Optimism as Recovery Continues

While the Central Bank's active market participation signals growing confidence in the external sector, economists caution that sustained reserve accumulation will depend on maintaining stable inflows over the medium term. Key risks, including global commodity price fluctuations and the pace of structural reforms, continue to warrant close monitoring.

Nevertheless, the August figures offer a tangible demonstration that Sri Lanka's foreign exchange position is gradually strengthening — a welcome development for policymakers, businesses, and ordinary citizens alike as the country works to restore long-term economic stability.