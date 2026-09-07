Vehicle Slams Into Central Barrier on Southern Expressway Near 32km Mark

A car travelling from Colombo towards Galle has crashed into the safety fence dividing the carriageway on the Southern Expressway, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred near the 32nd kilometre marker of the expressway, where the vehicle veered off its lane and collided with the central barrier separating opposing lanes of traffic.

The Southern Expressway, which connects Colombo to the southern regions of Sri Lanka, is one of the country's busiest inter-provincial highways and carries a high volume of vehicles daily, making incidents of this nature a serious concern for road safety officials.

Safety Concerns on Expressways

Accidents involving central dividing barriers on Sri Lankan expressways have raised repeated concerns among road safety advocates, who have called for greater driver awareness and stricter enforcement of speed limits on high-speed corridors.

Motorists are reminded by traffic authorities to remain alert at all times while using expressway networks and to strictly adhere to prescribed speed limits. Fatigue, distraction, and excessive speed remain among the leading causes of expressway collisions in the country.

Further details regarding the condition of the vehicle's occupants and the cause of the crash have not yet been officially released. Investigations into the incident are expected to be carried out by the relevant traffic authorities.