Sajith Calls for Integrated National Resilience Strategy Covering Democracy, Economy and Climate
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called on Sri Lanka to establish a comprehensive national resilience framework that brings together democratic governance, economic recovery, and climate action under a single coordinated strategy.
A Three-Pillar Approach to National Stability
Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, argued that the country's long-term stability cannot be achieved by addressing these critical challenges in isolation. He emphasised that democracy, economic rebuilding, and climate resilience are deeply interconnected issues that demand a unified and coherent national response.
The Opposition Leader stressed that piecemeal policy approaches have historically fallen short of delivering lasting solutions for Sri Lankan citizens, and that the time has come for a bold, integrated vision that places people at the centre of national planning.
Linking Economic Recovery to Democratic Principles
Premadasa underscored that sustainable economic recovery must be rooted in democratic accountability and transparency. He warned that efforts to revive the economy without strengthening democratic institutions risk repeating the governance failures that contributed to the country's severe economic crisis in recent years.
A resilient Sri Lanka is one where strong democratic foundations support economic growth, and where both are built to withstand the growing threats posed by climate change.
Climate Change as a Core National Security Concern
The Opposition Leader also highlighted the urgent need to treat climate change not merely as an environmental issue but as a fundamental threat to national security and livelihoods. He pointed to the increasing frequency of floods, droughts, and extreme weather events affecting farming communities, coastal populations, and urban centres across the island.
Premadasa called on the government to work across party lines in developing this resilience framework, arguing that Sri Lanka's challenges are too significant to be reduced to partisan politics.
A Call for Bipartisan Commitment
Among the key proposals put forward, Premadasa called for:
- The establishment of a cross-party national resilience council to oversee long-term planning
- Stronger institutional safeguards to protect democratic freedoms alongside economic reform
- Increased investment in climate adaptation measures, particularly for vulnerable rural and coastal communities
- Greater transparency and public participation in national policy formulation
The Opposition Leader's remarks reflect growing concern among political leaders and civil society that Sri Lanka must adopt a more holistic and forward-looking approach to governance if it is to secure a stable and prosperous future for its citizens.
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integrated resilience strategy sounds like a Google translate speech honestly
at least someone is thinking long term, AKD only focused on short wins
nice words but where was he when goverment was collapsing in 2022
exactly, all these ppl talk after the fact only