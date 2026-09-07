Six Killed as Building Collapses in India, Several Still Feared Trapped Beneath Rubble

At least six people have lost their lives following a building collapse in India, with rescue teams racing against time to reach those still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Authorities confirmed that two survivors pulled from the debris are currently in critical condition and receiving emergency medical treatment, while fears continue to grow over the fate of additional victims who may still be buried under the wreckage.

Rescue Operations Underway

Emergency response teams, including local police, fire and rescue personnel, and disaster management units, were swiftly deployed to the site following the collapse. Workers have been using heavy machinery alongside manual efforts to carefully sift through the debris in search of survivors.

The exact number of people trapped remains unclear, as rescue officials continue their search operation. Authorities are working to establish how many individuals were inside the structure at the time of the incident.

Cause Under Investigation

The precise cause of the collapse has not yet been officially determined, and an investigation is expected to be launched to examine the structural integrity of the building and any potential negligence involved.

Building collapses remain a persistent concern across parts of South Asia, often linked to ageing infrastructure, unauthorised construction, and inadequate enforcement of safety regulations.

Further details are expected to emerge as rescue operations continue and officials provide updated information on the toll and circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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