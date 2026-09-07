Renegotiating Plantation Leases Early Could Scare Off Foreign Investment, Warns Advocata Institute

Sri Lanka's Advocata Institute has cautioned that any move to prematurely renegotiate lease agreements held by Regional Plantation Companies (RPCs) could set a damaging precedent and undermine the country's ability to attract foreign direct investment into state-owned land assets.

A Warning to Policymakers

The Colombo-based economic policy think tank raised the alarm following recent statements signalling government intentions to revisit existing lease terms with RPCs before those agreements have run their course. The institute stressed that such mid-tenure interventions strike at the very heart of what investors look for when committing capital to long-term projects — security of tenure.

When lease arrangements can be altered at the discretion of the state before their natural expiry, it sends a troubling signal to both local and foreign investors that contractual commitments made with the government carry uncertain weight.

What Is at Stake

Regional Plantation Companies manage large swathes of state-owned land across Sri Lanka's hill country, operating tea, rubber, and other agricultural estates under long-term lease agreements with the government. These arrangements were designed to bring private sector efficiency and investment into the plantation sector while the state retained ownership of the underlying land.

The Advocata Institute argued that renegotiating these leases ahead of schedule, without a clear and mutually agreed framework, risks:

Eroding investor confidence in Sri Lanka as a destination for long-term land-based investments

Discouraging future foreign direct investment into state-owned assets

Establishing a precedent that existing contractual protections can be overridden by political considerations

Weakening the credibility of Sri Lanka's broader investment climate at a time when the country is seeking economic recovery

Timing Is Critical

The warning comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Sri Lanka, which is still navigating its recovery from the devastating economic crisis of 2022 and actively courting foreign capital to stabilise and grow key sectors of the economy.

Undermining the security of tenure that underpins long-term lease agreements is not merely a plantation sector issue — it is a signal to every investor considering Sri Lanka about how the state honours its contractual obligations.

The Advocata Institute's position underscores a broader concern shared by many in the business community: that short-term political decisions around land and state assets can have long-lasting consequences for investor trust and the country's economic reputation on the international stage.

Calls for a Principled Approach

Rather than pushing for premature renegotiation, the think tank implicitly called on the government to honour existing agreements and engage in any future discussions around lease terms only through transparent, structured, and mutually agreed processes — ideally once current agreements approach their natural conclusion.

Sri Lanka's plantation sector remains one of the island's most significant contributors to export earnings and rural employment, making the stability of its policy and investment environment all the more critical for the national economy.