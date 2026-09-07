Sri Lanka Eyes Nigerian Crude Oil in Fresh Drive to Diversify Energy Sources

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation to Conduct Refinery Tests

Sri Lanka is moving to evaluate Nigerian crude oil as part of broader efforts to diversify its energy supply chain, with plans underway to conduct refinery compatibility tests on the West African nation's petroleum.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is expected to carry out the testing process to determine whether Nigerian crude can be efficiently processed through Sri Lanka's existing refinery infrastructure, a critical step before any formal procurement arrangement can be considered.

Strategic Push to Reduce Dependence on Single Sources

The move reflects Colombo's ongoing strategy to reduce its reliance on a narrow set of crude oil suppliers and strengthen energy security at a time when the island nation continues its economic recovery. Diversifying crude oil sources has become a key priority for Sri Lankan energy planners seeking to secure stable and competitively priced supplies.

Nigeria, one of Africa's largest oil producers, has increasingly sought to expand its export markets across Asia, making Sri Lanka a potential partner in a mutually beneficial trade relationship.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Energy Sector

Should the testing yield favourable results, Sri Lanka could open a new procurement channel that adds flexibility to its import portfolio. Officials have highlighted the importance of:

Ensuring refinery compatibility with different crude oil grades

Securing competitive pricing arrangements

Reducing vulnerability to supply disruptions from existing sources

The outcome of the evaluation is expected to shape future decisions on whether Sri Lanka will proceed with formal negotiations to import Nigerian crude on a commercial basis.