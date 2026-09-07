Sri Lankan Schools Resume Classes Monday as Third Term's Second Phase Gets Underway

Students across Sri Lanka are set to return to their classrooms on Monday as the second phase of the third school term officially commences, marking a fresh chapter in the country's academic calendar for the year.

The resumption affects schools island-wide, bringing pupils, teachers, and school administrators back into the daily rhythm of formal education after a scheduled break between the two phases of the term.

A Return to the Classroom

The third term is a particularly significant period in the Sri Lankan school calendar, as it leads into year-end assessments and examinations for students at various grade levels. The second phase of this term is expected to carry considerable academic weight, with teachers working to complete syllabuses and prepare students for upcoming evaluations.

Parents and guardians have been advised to ensure their children are prepared and equipped for the return to school, including having the necessary stationery, uniforms, and any other required materials in order.

What This Means for Families

All government and provincial schools are expected to resume operations island-wide.

Students should report to school following their respective institutions' timetables.

Teachers and staff are expected to be present ahead of the student body to facilitate a smooth reopening.

School authorities are expected to manage the transition smoothly as the education sector continues its efforts to deliver quality learning outcomes for students throughout the remainder of the academic year.

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