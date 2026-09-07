Sri Lanka to Launch Nationwide Five-Day Dengue Eradication Drive Across 62 Health Divisions

Sri Lanka is set to roll out a major nationwide effort to combat the persistent threat of dengue fever, with authorities announcing a special five-day national eradication programme scheduled to begin on September 14.

Island-Wide Operation

The programme will span 62 Medical Officer of Health divisions across the country, signalling one of the most coordinated and far-reaching anti-dengue operations undertaken in recent times. The initiative reflects growing concern among health authorities over the continued spread of the mosquito-borne illness, which has historically placed enormous strain on Sri Lanka's public health system.

A Critical Push Against a Persistent Threat

Dengue fever remains one of Sri Lanka's most serious public health challenges, with outbreaks recorded year after year across both urban and rural areas. Standing water, improper waste disposal, and densely populated neighbourhoods continue to provide ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus.

The five-day drive is expected to involve health workers, community volunteers, and local government officials working in unison to:

Identify and destroy mosquito breeding sites in residential and commercial areas

Conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public on prevention measures

Carry out inspections across all 62 designated health divisions

Public Urged to Cooperate

Health authorities are calling on residents across the island to actively support the programme by cleaning their surroundings, eliminating stagnant water sources, and allowing health officials access to their properties during the inspection period.

Dengue prevention is a shared responsibility — the success of this programme depends as much on community participation as it does on the efforts of health workers in the field.

With the programme covering a broad geographic footprint, officials are hopeful that the concentrated effort will yield a measurable reduction in dengue transmission rates in the weeks that follow.