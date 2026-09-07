IMF Mission to Arrive in Sri Lanka Next Week for Seventh Programme Review

An International Monetary Fund staff team is set to travel to Sri Lanka from 10 to 23 September 2026, the Fund's Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, Evan Papageorgiou, announced on 3 September 2026.

The visiting delegation will engage Sri Lankan authorities in discussions centred on the seventh review of the country's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, as well as the annual Article IV Consultation, a routine assessment the IMF conducts with member nations to evaluate their economic health and policy direction.

What the Review Means for Sri Lanka

The seventh EFF review marks another critical milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery programme with the IMF. Successful completion of each review has been essential in unlocking tranches of financial assistance that have helped stabilise the island nation's economy following its unprecedented financial crisis in 2022.

The Article IV Consultation, conducted simultaneously, will provide the Fund with an opportunity to offer a broader assessment of Sri Lanka's macroeconomic conditions, fiscal consolidation efforts, debt sustainability, and structural reform progress.

A Recovery Under Close Watch

Sri Lanka entered its EFF arrangement with the IMF as the country sought a path out of its worst economic crisis in modern history, which saw severe foreign exchange shortages, soaring inflation, and widespread hardship for ordinary citizens.

The two-week visit by the IMF team underscores the continued international scrutiny on Sri Lanka's reform commitments, with authorities expected to demonstrate progress across key areas including revenue mobilisation, state-owned enterprise restructuring, and debt management.

Further details on the outcome of the discussions are expected to be made public following the conclusion of the mission later in September.

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