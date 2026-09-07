Sri Lanka's Reservoir Levels Fall to 47% as Dry Conditions Persist

Water Storage Across National Reservoirs Declines Sharply

Sri Lanka's Irrigation Department has reported a significant drop in water storage levels across the country's reservoir network, with total capacity falling to approximately 47% amid prolonged dry weather conditions affecting multiple regions.

Dry Weather Takes Its Toll

The decline in reservoir levels has raised concerns among agricultural and water management authorities, as the island continues to experience below-average rainfall in several key zones. Reservoirs play a critical role in supporting both irrigation for paddy cultivation and the supply of drinking water to communities across Sri Lanka.

Impact on Agriculture and Daily Life

Farmers dependent on reservoir-fed irrigation systems may face mounting challenges if dry conditions persist without significant rainfall in the coming weeks. The situation is particularly concerning for the ongoing cultivation season, where adequate water supply is essential for crop yields.

Reservoir capacity has dropped to around 47% nationally

Dry weather conditions are being reported across multiple provinces

Both agricultural irrigation and drinking water supplies could be affected

Authorities Urged to Monitor Situation Closely

Water resource management experts are urging authorities to closely monitor consumption levels and implement conservation measures where necessary. The Irrigation Department is expected to continue assessing the situation and issuing updates as weather patterns develop.

Members of the public are also being encouraged to use water responsibly during this period to help ease pressure on existing reserves while the country awaits relief from seasonal rains.