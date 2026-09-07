Sri Lanka Achieves Historic Milestone with Record 467,000 Blood Donations in 2025

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in its healthcare history, recording the highest number of blood donations ever collected in a single year, with 467,000 units gathered throughout 2025.

The achievement was announced by National Blood Transfusion Service Director Dr. Lakshman Edirisinghe, who revealed the record-breaking figures while speaking at an official event on Tuesday.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Healthcare

The milestone represents a significant breakthrough for the island nation's blood supply infrastructure, reflecting growing public awareness and civic participation in voluntary blood donation programmes across the country.

Dr. Edirisinghe's announcement underscores the collective effort of thousands of Sri Lankan citizens who came forward throughout the year to donate blood, helping sustain the nation's medical facilities and save countless lives.

The Importance of Voluntary Blood Donation

Blood donation remains a critical pillar of Sri Lanka's public health system, supporting hospitals and medical institutions in managing emergencies, surgical procedures, and the treatment of patients with chronic conditions.

Sri Lanka collected 467,000 units of blood in 2025

This marks the highest single-year donation total in the country's recorded history

The figures were confirmed by the National Blood Transfusion Service

Health authorities are expected to build on this momentum, encouraging even greater public participation in donation drives in the years ahead.