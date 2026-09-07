Airbus Representatives Testified Four Times in Sri Lanka, Deputy Minister Reveals

Airbus officials have appeared before Sri Lankan authorities on four separate occasions to provide evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, a Deputy Minister has confirmed.

The disclosure was made by the Deputy Minister, who stated that representatives from the European aerospace giant Airbus had cooperated with local proceedings by giving testimony multiple times within the country.

Significance of the Testimony

The revelation sheds new light on the depth of Airbus's engagement with Sri Lankan authorities, suggesting that the investigation into matters involving the company has been both thorough and ongoing. The fact that officials appeared on four separate occasions indicates a sustained level of cooperation between the international firm and local investigative bodies.

The Deputy Minister's statement comes amid broader scrutiny surrounding dealings between Sri Lanka and Airbus, a company that has previously faced international controversy related to alleged bribery and corruption in its commercial aircraft sales operations across multiple countries.

Context and Implications

Sri Lanka has been among several nations examining its past transactions with Airbus, particularly in light of a landmark 2020 settlement in which the company agreed to pay approximately €3.6 billion to resolve corruption probes brought by authorities in France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Deputy Minister's confirmation that Airbus officials have engaged directly with Sri Lankan proceedings signals that local authorities are taking the matter seriously and pursuing accountability through formal legal and investigative channels.

Further details regarding the nature of the testimony, the specific allegations under review, and the timeline of the investigations are expected to emerge as the process continues. The government has yet to release an official comprehensive statement outlining the full scope of the inquiry.

Sri Lankan citizens and civil society groups have long called for transparency in the handling of any matters related to alleged irregularities in major procurement and aviation-related agreements, and this latest development is likely to intensify that public interest.