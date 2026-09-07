Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero Remanded Until Tomorrow Following Batticaloa Arrest

Venerable Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thero, a Buddhist monk arrested by the Batticaloa Police earlier today, has been remanded in custody until tomorrow, the 8th, authorities have confirmed.

Police sources indicated that the Thero was taken into custody by officers attached to the Batticaloa Police division, though further details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Following the arrest, the case was brought before the courts, which ordered that Venerable Sumanarathana Thero remain remanded overnight pending further proceedings scheduled for tomorrow.

More details regarding the charges or allegations connected to this case are expected to emerge as legal proceedings continue in the coming days.

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